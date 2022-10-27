EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced the hiring of Tanvi Chaturvedi as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Chaturvedi is a seasoned technology executive, and as EVgo’s CRO, she will focus on the customer experience and the ecosystem of services to make EVgo the preferred charging network for EV drivers across America. Chaturvedi will manage EVgo’s go-to-market functions, including all consumer revenue growth initiatives, marketing, advertising, and expansion and use of the PlugShare app.

Prior to joining EVgo, Chaturvedi held numerous leadership positions at Google – most recently serving as the Head of Growth for Google Nest, where she was responsible for delivering growth and monetization of the smart-home consumer hardware, clean energy, and security services business. Previously, she also held leadership positions at Procter & Gamble’s consumer businesses in Asia and served as a technology investment banker at J.P. Morgan. Chaturvedi brings deep expertise in driving category expansions globally, leading new product and commercial launches, and P&L management, as well as years of experience serving as a trusted advisor and thought partner to CEOs, boards, and management teams of consumer technology companies.

“Tanvi brings a proven track record of delivering industry-leading product experiences for customers and driving product-led growth. The consumer-first, data-driven approach she has taken to build hardware, software, and services businesses makes her a natural fit for the EVgo team,” said Cathy Zoi, Chief Executive Officer at EVgo. “Tanvi’s insights from working in organizations with high-growth and deep experience scaling companies that positively impact the lives of customers and partners will prove valuable as we seek to grow and expand offerings like Autocharge%2B, EVgo+Rewards%26trade%3B, EVgo+Reservations%26trade%3B and more.”

“This is a tremendous time to join EVgo, a market leader in accelerating transportation electrification, and I look forward to drawing upon my experience in building and scaling consumer technology products to help catalyze the next phase of growth for the company,” added Chaturvedi. “EVgo’s next chapter will require a deep, customer-centric approach to delivering its rich ecosystem of products and services to transform the EV charging experience, and I am thrilled to be working with my new colleagues to lead that transformation and to begin scaling the organization to new heights.”

