DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of the DV Election Task Force to help advertisers navigate the challenging media landscape ahead of the 2022 US midterm elections and beyond.

“With the elections just a few weeks away, the prevalence of incendiary content and hate speech is on the rise according to our research,'' said Mark Zagorski, CEO, DoubleVerify. “Additionally, fraudsters are taking advantage of record-breaking election spend in new channels, like streaming, where measurement is still nascent. The DV Election Task Force will provide transparency into content that advertisers may wish to avoid, helping safeguard their brand reputation and digital investments.”

The newly-formed DV Election Task Force features a multidisciplinary team of brand safety, suitability and content moderation specialists, as well as fraud experts from DV’s industry-leading Fraud Lab. The DV Election Task Force is dedicated to providing actionable data insights and analysis to protect brand equity and safeguard media investment ahead of, during and following the 2022 US midterm elections. DV anticipates the next presidential election in 2024 to be characterized by a fast-evolving newscycle – DV’s election taskforce will help shed light on trends relative to specific events, individuals and hot button topics.

“This is a long-term initiative to help advertisers,” added Zagorski. “We plan on monitoring election and political content globally, and in real time. During an election, it is often difficult to predict potentially controversial topics of debate and how they’ll evolve from one hour to the next. The DV Election Task Force will help ensure advertisers keep pace with new issues as they arise – providing data and insights to global brands that empowers them to fine tune their brand safety and suitability preferences. Ultimately, we are providing granular clarity on what content contains and enabling advertisers to make a call on whether or not they want to appear alongside that content.”

Hate Speech Surges as Elections Near

In conjunction with its launch, the DV Election Task Force is releasing new data on the rise of online hate speech ahead of the 2022 elections. For the analysis, between August 1 and October 4, 2022, the Task Force reviewed and classified billions of digital advertising impressions on the open web – spanning websites, mobile apps, message boards and blogs.

DV’s technology classifies hate speech as content that is related to biased, derogatory or offensive actions directed toward any individuals or groups (race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, ability, etc.), including any content that may incite violence against individuals or groups within a protected class. These insights and category classifications allow advertisers to protect their brand reputation and ensure their ad dollars do not inadvertently monetize harmful content.

According to the DV’s analysis, average rates of hate speech have increased by nearly one-quarter (+23%) across all states in the final weeks leading up to the November midterms (compared with the early weeks of August). Furthermore, in states with close senate or governor races, the increase in the average rate was even greater (+31%), notably surpassing the increase seen in states without close elections (+19%).

In addition, in geographically ranking hate speech by rate, DV found that the top-five states for hate speech were:

Kansas Arizona Mississippi Vermont Louisiana

“Unlike fraud and viewability, brand safety goes far beyond wasted ad spend,” said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify. “An ad appearing beside objectionable content can have long-term, adverse effects on brand equity and commercial outlook. Through our Election Task Force, we are helping the world’s largest advertisers avoid content that they deem unsuitable, and ensure their ad spend supports credible, high-quality publishers and creators.”

