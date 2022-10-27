Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard A. “Randy” Meier as president and chief financial officer (CFO), effective immediately. Meier will shape Rockley’s financial and commercialization strategies, and lead its finance, supply chain, quality, regulatory and compliance functions.

An accomplished finance and operations leader with a rich background in healthcare therapeutics and medical devices, Meier joins Rockley from Intersect ENT, a leading global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company, where he served as EVP and CFO. Meier was instrumental in the 2022 sale of the company to Medtronic. Meier previously served as president-international, EVP and CFO of Owens & Minor, Inc., a global healthcare solutions company, EVP and CFO of Teleflex, Inc., a provider of specialty medical devices, and as president and chief operating officer of Advanced Medical Optics, Inc., which was acquired by Abbott Laboratories. He is currently lead independent director at BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and a supervisory board member at Syntellix AG.

Dr. Andrew Rickman, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockley, said, “Randy is highly regarded within the US medical technology industry, and I am pleased that he has decided to join our team. He is a proven executive with an exemplary track record of financial and commercial performance. Randy’s leadership will be important in advancing our financial and commercial strategies, helping us drive a successful production ramp up and the commercialization of our biosensing solution.”

Randy Meier, president and chief financial officer of Rockley, commented, “I am excited to join Rockley and work closely with Andrew and the executive team in securing the company’s leadership in biosensing for the medtech and consumer wearables markets. I believe the Company has significant potential and I’m looking forward to contributing to its success. I am confident that my financial and healthcare market experience and expertise can bring immediate and long-term value to the company’s mission.”

About Rockley Photonics

A global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, Rockley Photonics is developing a comprehensive range of photonic integrated circuits and associated modules, sensors, and full-stack solutions. From next generation sensing platforms specifically designed for mobile health monitoring and machine vision to high-speed, high-volume solutions for data communications, Rockley is laying the foundation for a new generation of applications across multiple industries. Rockley believes that photonics will eventually become as pervasive as micro-electronics, and it has developed a platform with the power and flexibility needed to address both mass markets and a wide variety of vertical applications.

Formed in 2013, Rockley is uniquely positioned to support hyper-scale manufacturing and address a multitude of high-volume markets. Rockley has partnered with numerous tier-1 customers across a diverse range of industries to deliver the complex optical systems required to bring transformational products to market.

To learn more about Rockley, visit rockleyphotonics.com.

