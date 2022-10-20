Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE

2 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022

BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 (ended September 30, 2022) results on Nov. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

About Under Armour, Inc.

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, is a leading inventor, marketer, and distributor of branded athletic performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. Designed to empower human performance, Under Armour's innovative products and experiences are engineered to make athletes better. For further information, please visit http://about.underarmour.com.

