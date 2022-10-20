PR Newswire

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating 101 years of bringing joy, wonder, and innovation to kitchen tables across America, Wonder® Bread is proud to announce its collaboration with another iconic mainstay – the 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®. In honor of the momentous partnership, Wonder Bread has also teamed up with Feeding America to donate 10,000 loaves of its Classic White Bread to City Harvest, New York's first and largest food rescue organization, this holiday season.

On Thanksgiving morning, Wonder will debut "The Wondership," a whimsical, one-of-a-kind airship float, which appears to be traveling high above fluffy clouds that mimic the brand's iconic bread.

"What better way to commemorate a historic moment in Wonder history than to team up with another iconic American brand at its biggest celebration of the year?" said John Steed, senior vice president of legacy brands at Flowers Foods. "Like Wonder Bread, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a cherished tradition for many American families as they come together to celebrate Thanksgiving and the official start of the holiday season – it was just a perfect fit. To say we're excited is an understatement; this is truly an honor."

The float's design will pay homage to the hot air balloon race that originally inspired Wonder's iconic branding, reigniting the feelings of "wonder" that founder Elmer Cline experienced more than a century ago. "The Wondership," will be propelled by the famed red, yellow, and blue balloons and powered by confetti to inspire all to keep looking up.

"The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade family is thrilled to welcome Wonder Bread to our iconic line-up," said Jordan Dabby, producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "Both Wonder and the Macy's Parade hold important places in the lives and traditions of families across the nation. We know the country will be swept away by the imaginative float created by the talented Macy's Parade Studio artisans."

Additionally, Wonder Bread has launched a social media sweepstakes on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, encouraging fans to join the fun by entering to win a trip to New York City and attend the 2022 Parade. The sweepstakes is live until Oct. 31, 2022.

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide in the U.S. on NBC and stream on Peacock, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.; in all time zones. To learn more about the partnership, sweepstakes and to find festive Wonder Bread recipes to enjoy this holiday season, please visit www.wonderbread.com/macys-parade.

About Wonder Bread

Founded in 1921 in Indianapolis, Wonder Bread is named for the feeling that founder Elmer Cline experienced when watching a hot air balloon race. A century later, the brand is credited with the popularization of sliced bread and remains an iconic brand at barbeques, on store shelves, at picnics and in lunchboxes across the nation.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2021 sales of $4.3 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com .

About the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is a national icon that has grown into a world-famous holiday event. For more than 95 years, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has marked the official start of the holiday season. Growing in size and scale, the Parade features Macy's signature giant character balloons, fabulous floats, incredible marching bands, celebrities, clowns, dance and performance groups, and the one and only Santa Claus, spreading holiday cheer. For more information on the Macy's Parade, please visit www.macys.com/parade .

About City Harvest

City Harvest is New York's first and largest food rescue organization, helping to feed millions of New Yorkers who struggle to put meals on their tables. During our 40 years serving New Yorkers in need, we have rescued more than one billion pounds of fresh, nutritious food and delivered it—free of charge—to hundreds of food pantries, soup kitchens, community partners, and our own Mobile Markets® across the five boroughs. This year, we will rescue and distribute more than 75 million pounds of nutritious food to our neighbors in need. City Harvest works alongside our community partners to boost community capacity, expand nutrition education, and strengthen local food systems. Since our founding in 1982, City Harvest has always been there to feed our city—one day, one meal, one New Yorker at a time. To learn more, please visit cityharvest.org.

The Zimmerman Agency

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wonder-bread-joins-macys-thanksgiving-day-parade-with-maiden-voyage-of-the-wondership-301654552.html

SOURCE Wonder Bread