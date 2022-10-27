BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ([email protected]) or Marc Ackerman ([email protected]) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



ForgeRock, Inc. ( - FORG)

Under the terms of the agreement, Thoma Bravo will acquire each outstanding share of ForgeRock for $23.25 per share, in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion. The investigation concerns whether the ForgeRock Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Thoma Bravo is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forgerock-inc--forg/.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq - SPNE)

Under the terms of the agreement, SeaSpine will merge with merge with Orthofix (Nasdaq - OFIX). SeaSpine shareholders will receive 0.4163 shares of Orthofix common stock for each share of SeaSpine common stock owned. Following the close of the transaction, Orthofix shareholders will own approximately 56.5 percent of the combined company, and SeaSpine shareholders will own approximately 43.5 percent of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the SeaSpine Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/seaspine-holdings-corporation-nasdaq-spne/.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – LOGC)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, LogicBio will be acquired by Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease (“Alexion”). Shareholders of LogicBio will receive $2.07 in cash for each share of the Company they own. The investigation concerns whether the LogicBio Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether Alexion is paying too little for the Company. For example, the deal consideration is less than the 52-week high of $4.54 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/logicbio-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-logc/.

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (Nasdaq – JVA)

Under the terms of the agreement, Coffee Holdings will merge with Delta Corp Holdings Limited (“Delta”). Shareholders of Delta are anticipated to collectively own approximately 95.21% of the outstanding ordinary shares and Coffee Holding shareholders immediately prior to the closing of the transaction are anticipated to collectively own approximately 4.79% of the outstanding ordinary shares. The investigation concerns whether the Coffee Holding Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to the Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/coffee-holding-co-inc-nasdaq-jva/.

