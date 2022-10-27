Hyatt+Hotels+Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced the opening of Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort. The hotel is the stunning centerpiece of the new Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise, which is a large-scale, integrated resort that consists of Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise Resort, R&F Water Park and various marine-themed hotels. With a refreshing ocean-inspired style and direct access to the Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise theme park, the hotel is designed to offer guests a place of connection – both to nature and to who and what matters to them most.

“Guests of Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort will encounter new perspectives on vacation, relaxation and collaborations surrounded by breathtaking views of the South China Sea and Hainan Island,” said Jenkin Li, general manager of Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort. “We aim to create an oceanic resort ambience that provides guests with the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature seamless and energizing stays enhanced with genuine, caring service.”

The hotel’s idyllic coastal vantage is also perfect for adventures to the best of Sanya’s islands, shopping and dining, including Nanwan Monkey Islet and Sanya International Duty Free Shopping Complex. The property is a one-hour drive from Sanya Phoenix International Airport.

Ocean-themed Guestrooms

The hotel’s 1,000 guestrooms, including 29 suites with the option of connecting twin-bed rooms, welcome guests with the comforts of home and enchanting spirit of the ocean. Undulating walls reflecting the ocean, natural textures and aquamarine accents convey a refreshing ambience. Families can experience the 108 Family Rooms, consisting of 625 square feet (58 square meters) with fun sleeping caves for kids. All rooms offer a private balcony to enjoy stunning views of the ocean, Ocean Paradise Resort, mountain or garden. Designed for guests to relax and recharge, each room includes premium amenities including in-room espresso machines and MyCast for the ultimate streaming experience directly from a phone or tablet to the TV.

Guests staying in Regency Club rooms can enjoy access to the Regency Club and terrace on the 3rd floor. The spacious lounge, inspired by the patterns of swirling rockpools, provides express check-in and check-out services, coffee, refreshments and evening cocktails. Use of the Regency Club meeting room for one hour per day is also complimentary for Regency Club guests with advance booking required.

Creative Dining by the Sea

Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort’s creative dining scene is backed by Hyatt’s global reputation for dining excellence. Three unique waterfront restaurants and lounges entice guests with Italian, Hainanese and authentic Chinese flavors complemented by blissful ocean and island views. Market Café’s open kitchens serve breakfast and dinner plus an all-day à la carte menu in an energizing space combining three unique restaurant ambiences.

The Lounge extends from the lobby to a large oceanfront terrace where guests can enjoy drinks and light refreshments. Pool Bar offers poolside cocktails and snacks. Conveniently positioned in the Lobby, Market satisfies on-the-go cravings with takeaway food, coffee, daily necessities and souvenirs for guests’ convenience.

Waterfront Weddings and Events

Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort is the ideal island setting for dream weddings, and a vibrant hub to connect for meetings, team-building and celebrations. The 43,000 square feet (4,000 square meters) of meeting and event space provide guests with ocean views and a design that seamlessly integrates with Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise Resort.

In addition to a palm-fringed 36,000-square-foot (3,500-square-meter) Seafront Lawn, there is a 3,400-square-foot (322-square-meter) Regency Ballroom with a 1,345-square-foot (125-square-meter) foyer overlooking the ocean and a private outdoor garden. Two private salons can be combined to create a 1,200-square-foot (110-square-meter) function room filled with natural light and views of Hainan R&F Ocean Paradise. Advanced technology, creative catering and experienced event planners ensure that every event at Hyatt Regency Hainan Ocean Paradise Resort is seamless and stress-free.

Recreation and Wellness

Guests can experience the tropical lifestyle at three ocean-view swimming pools set within landscaped gardens, including a standard pool, adult pool and kids pool. A variety of family-friendly activities are regularly hosted at the Pool Deck, including bubble pool parties. A 24-hour fitness center fully equipped with weights and cardio equipment is also available for guests to work out at their convenience.

