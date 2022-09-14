Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

PR Newswire

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces the results of the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM"), that was held today, at Partner's offices in Rosh Ha'ayin, Israel.

The EGM resolutions with respect to the items set forth in the Company's proxy statement, dated September 7, 2022 and in the amended notices, dated September 14, 2022 and October 9, 2022, that were sent in connection with the EGM (the "Proxy Statement"), were as follows:

(1) Approval of the amendment of the Company's Compensation Policy for Office Holders;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(2) Approval of the compensation terms of Mr. Shlomo Rodav as the Company's Chairman of the Board of Directors;

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

(3) Approval of the amendment of the Company's Articles of Association and the cancellation of provisions with respect to Founding Israeli Shareholders' rights and restrictions.

The proposed resolution was approved by the required majority as detailed in the Proxy Statement.

For further information concerning the resolutions, please refer to the Proxy Statement at: https://maya.tase.co.il/reports/details/1481135/2/1 or the report on Form 6-K at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1096691/000117891322003617/zk2228553.htm

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR)).

For more information about Partner see:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

Contacts:

Sigal Tzadok

Acting Chief Financial Office

Tel: +972-54-781-4958

Amir Adar

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects

Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

