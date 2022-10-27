Keysight Technologies:

What: The+Keysight+Innovation+Challenge is a design competition challenging graduate and undergraduate engineering students to conceptualize an Internet of Things (IoT) device or network of devices that will provide carbon neutrality monitoring at the community or corporate level. This year's contest supports Keysight's goal to achieve carbon neutrality within its Corporate Social Responsibility policies. It aims to inspire innovation to help the world reach net zero by 2050 and requires each team to be woman-led to encourage gender diversity in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). The winning team will be presented with a $30,000 USD cash prize and $10,000 USD in Keysight test equipment. When: Saturday, October 29, 2022 Where: Keysight Headquarters, Santa Rosa, Calif. Livestream: https%3A%2F%2Ffb.me%2Fe%2F2Z1iqEmsA or www.keysightinnovationchallenge.com Contact: Paul Erwin at [email protected] for more information.

Time Program 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM PST Competition: Six teams of engineering students will demonstrate their ideas for IoT-based carbon neutrality monitoring before a panel of judges. Contest+entries spanned smart vehicle pollution measurement systems, carbon capture platforms, air quality monitoring plans, and vertical gardening. Keysight Innovation Challenge finalists: Warsaw+University+of+Technology+team+develops+a+deep+learning-based+system+for+monitoring+global+CO2+emissions.

Vanderbilt+University+students+get+behind+United+Nations+2050+carbon+neutrality+goals+with+an+IoT+monitoring+device+for+automobiles.

Students+at+the+State+University+of+New+York+at+Buffalo+create+a+solution+that+detects+all+eight+greenhouse+gasses+at+one+time.

Illinois+Institute+of+Technology+students+design+an+IoT+device+that+identifies+that+best+way+to+capture+carbon+based+on+its+location.

Students+from+Asia+Pacific+University+in+Malaysia+develop+an+autonomous+drone+concept+to+improve+the+accuracy+of+CO2+monitoring.

Team+from+India%26rsquo%3Bs+KCG+College+of+Technology+creates+an+IA-powered+platform+to+automatically+track+carbon+emissions. 1:00 PM PST Winner announced and presented with a $30,000 USD cash prize and $10,000 USD in Keysight test equipment.

Panel of Judges (Interviews Available)

United Nations Youth Programme Coordinator Juan Pablo Celis Garcia manages the Young Champions of the Earth award, the UN’s highest environmental honor for young people working on innovative solutions to environmental issues.

Mehdi Sadaghdar, Electrical Engineer and YouTube Star a.k.a. "ElectroBOOM," teaches electronics with a comic spin to show how making mistakes can be lessons learned.

Former Keysight Innovation Challenge Winner Anand Lalwani won the grand prize in the 2019 Innovation Challenge with his team for a solution for detecting water contamination faster and less expensively than current methods. Since his team's success in the challenge, Lalwani has earned his doctorate from Stanford and co-founded a company that helps large enterprises adopt and manage fleets of robots.

Former Keysight Innovation Challenge Winner Gabriella Garcia graduated from MIT with a focus on augmented reality and has held product development positions with Google, Apple, and Facebook. She and her MIT team earned a 2019 Innovation Challenge win with a mesh network of sensors and an analytics dashboard that guides farmers on the optimal allocation of resources for their crops. Currently, she's an investor at Two Sigma Ventures, an early-stage fund investing in companies using data science and advanced engineering to transform the future.

Jeff Harris, Vice President, Keysight Corporate and Portfolio Marketing, has led product development of wireless communications, sensors, and advanced networked systems for commercial and government applications, and first-to-market product introductions across radar, optics, and acoustic sensors; surveillance vehicles to drones; ultra-wideband (UWB) to mobile ad hoc network (MANET) communications.

Mark Wallace, Chief Customer Officer and Senior Vice President of Keysight Global Sales (KGS) is responsible for orders and customer satisfaction. Mark was named Senior Vice President of KGS in 2016, with his position expanding to include Chief Customer Officer in 2022.

Susan Morton, Senior R&D Director at Keysight Technologies, leads a global organization that develops common OS, software, FPGA, and DevSecOps infrastructure used by Keysight solution teams to improve interoperability, quality, and time-to-market.

Chris Williams, Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Keysight Technologies has global responsibility for the development and implementation of Keysight's diversity, equity, and inclusion strategy. She also co-leads Keysight's LGBTQA employee network group.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us a www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.keysight.com%2Fgo%2Fnews and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

