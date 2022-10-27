PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / NRP Stone, Inc. (OTC PINK:NRPI) Uplift Aerospace (NRP Stone - Symbol: NRPI) is elated to announce that the mission training for their inaugural commercial astronaut class, the Space+5, will commence this weekend from NASA's Kennedy Space Center on a ZeroG flight with collaborating artists and research organizations.

The Space+5 zero-gravity training event will take place on Sunday, October 23rd. The five Space+ astronaut candidates will be accompanied by commercial astronaut and artist Dr. Sian Proctor , artist and producer Rob Prior , mixed-media and NFT artist Gabe Weis , and photographer Raven Trammel .

During the flight, all members of the Space+5 will be executing along the three mission directives: Science, Art, and Philanthropy. The Space+5 includes Ruben Salinas , who has been contracted by Uplift Aerospace for an upcoming suborbital space flight, along with Sydney Hamilton , Mike Mongo , Trent Tresch , and Joan Melendez-Misner . The full Space+5 class is training to support the mission and will also fly to space if an additional opportunity arises. The flight's objectives are to prepare the astronaut candidate for moving and working in a weightless environment, gathering scientific data for human health and fitness, and exploring art creation in zero-gravity environments.

Global technology company, Lenovo, is an event sponsor and has provided all of the Space+5 and artists on the flight with the Lenovo P11 Pro Tablet for art generation as well as data collection and analytics. The tablets will be used throughout the Space+5 astronaut training, including during their upcoming spacesuit and spacecraft training at the University of Arizona and Biosphere2, for monitoring biometric data collected by wearable technology on the astronaut candidates.

The Space+5 have been sponsored by Ōura to each wear the Ōura Ring Gen 3 as a lightweight, streamlined wearable during all aspects of astronaut training. The rings will be connected to the Oura Ring app on the Lenovo tablet for onboard tracking of biometric data. The data will also be used as part of the mission's research inquiry around the advancement of artificial intelligence for space exploration .

ABOUT UPLIFT AEROSPACE

Uplift Aerospace, Inc. is an emerging leader in the rapidly transforming space industry, pioneering revolutionary systems to manufacture, trade, and deliver products for a multiplanetary economy.

For more information, visit https://www.upliftaerospace.com/investors .

MEDIA CONTACT: [email protected]

US OTC Symbol: NRPI; CUSIP: 62940J200. For the latest updates, visit upliftaerospace.com and follow @upliftaerospace on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Disclosures and Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Expressions of future goals and similar expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development and market acceptance of products and technologies, economic and market factors, successful integration of acquisitions, the ability to secure additional sources of financing, the ability to reduce operating expenses and other factors. The actual results that the company achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statements due to such risks and uncertainties. The Company, its management, or affiliates, undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

SOURCE: NRP Stone, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721292/Uplift-Aerospace-Launches-Astronaut-Training



