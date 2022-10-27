Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Stabilis Solutions Announces Third Quarter Earnings Call

2 minutes ago
HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-545-0320; passcode 853224
International:
+1 973-528-0002; passcode 853224
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/46901

Replay Information
United States & Canada:
+1 877-481-4010; passcode 46901
International:
+1 919-882-2331; passcode 46901

About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:
Andrew Puhala
Chief Financial Officer
832-456-6502
[email protected]

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/721245/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Call

