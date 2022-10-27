HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-545-0320; passcode 853224

International:

+1 973-528-0002; passcode 853224

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/46901

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 46901

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 46901

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of clean energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

[email protected]

SOURCE: Stabilis Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721245/Stabilis-Solutions-Announces-Third-Quarter-Earnings-Call



