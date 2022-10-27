KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Preserve at Jones Dairy, a new, single-family home community in Rolesville. Preserve at Jones Dairy is located off Jones Dairy Road and near Highway 98, Highway 401 and Interstate 540. The Community is also just minutes away from downtown Wake Forest for shopping, dining and entertainment. Residents will enjoy the community’s proximity to Main Street Park and Fantasy Lake Adventure Park for outdoor recreation.

The homes at Preserve at Jones Dairy showcase popular design characteristics like large kitchens overlooking great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and spacious lofts. The one- and two-story floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and four baths, and range in size from approximately 1,600 to 3,100 square feet. Preserve at Jones Dairy is zoned for the Wake County Public School System, and planned community amenities include a pool, cabana and playground.

“Preserve at Jones Dairy’s convenient location provides easy access to major highways for a quick commute to area employers, and residents will enjoy the community amenities and nearby outdoor recreation,” said Doug Schwartz, President of KB Home’s Raleigh division. “As with other KB Home communities, Preserve at Jones Dairy provides home shoppers with the opportunity to purchase a new KB home that can be personalized to reflect their lifestyle and needs.”

KB Home stands out from other homebuilders as the company gives homebuyers exceptional choice and control. KB Home starts by offering a wide variety of homes at an affordable price. From there, the builder gives buyers the ability to personalize their homes from floor plans to exterior elevations, from design options to where they live in the community. The KB Home team works hand in hand with homeowners every step of the way so they have a real partner in the process.

Every KB home is designed to be ENERGY STAR® certified thanks to the quality construction techniques and materials utilized that ultimately deliver significant savings on utility bills compared to used homes. Additionally, all new KB homes are designed to deliver an enhanced indoor environment and include high performance ventilation systems, low- or zero-VOC products and other features guided by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Indoor airPLUS standards.

The Preserve at Jones Dairy sales office and model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. Homebuyers also have the flexibility to arrange a live video tour with a sales counselor. Pricing begins from the $390,000s.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has built over 655,000 quality homes in our 65-year history. Today, KB Home operates in 47 markets from coast to coast. What sets KB Home apart is the exceptional personalization we offer our homebuyers — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — allowing them to make their home uniquely their own, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard of energy performance achieved by fewer than 10% of new homes in America and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to be healthier, more comfortable, and better for the environment than new homes without certification. We build strong, personal relationships with our customers, so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. As a result, we have the distinction of being the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder in third-party buyer satisfaction surveys. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

