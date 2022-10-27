LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Major League Football, Inc. (OTC PINK:MLFB) President and CEO Frank Murtha issued a strategic and operational activities update for MLFB, focusing on the critical drivers of a successful 2023 inaugural spring season.

MLFB's Form S-1 Registration Statement ("S-1") was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 26, 2022. The S-1 includes two $2,500,000 Stock Equity Purchase Agreements ("Agreements") that represent a potential $5,000,000 of funds to MLFB. The two Agreements are from Alumni Capital, LP, and Janbella Group, LLC and the S-1 is currently under active SEC review. Upon the S-1 being declared effective by the SEC, MLFB will have access to these funds under the terms of the Agreements and plan to undertake further capital raising initiatives at that time.

MLFB has been updating and adding to its player personnel database after having scouted prospective players for our 2023 rosters in NFL preseason camps and games.

MLFB is interviewing two major national marketing and media firms. Both have the capacity to negotiate multi-platform broadcast agreements, as well as strategic sponsorship deals. Both firms have a global reach, as well as stellar reputations in the sports media industry.

MLFB personnel continue to investigate and assess potential franchise cities beyond those previously announced.

MLFB Shareholders will soon be receiving Notices regarding a Consolidated Annual & Shareholder Meeting, including proxy and ballot cards for corporate activities.

MLFB has retained the combined digital and investor relations services of Emerging Growth Services, LLC ("EGS"). EGS was founded by microcap veteran Martin Ryan, in 2018. His team will guide investor engagement activities and messaging, as well as amplify the MLFB investor value proposition.

Our executive team, vision, focus, and institutional financial support have reached a true inflection point at the right time. We are actively and enthusiastically preparing to play football in the Spring of 2023. The approval of the Agreements will commence that process and our plan is to have subsequent additional financings.

