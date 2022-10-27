Join Intel at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America 2022, virtually or in person, Oct. 24-28 in Detroit. The hybrid conference, hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), gathers top technologists from leading open source and cloud native communities to further the education and advancement of cloud native computing.​

Experts from Intel will be on hand to talk about the company’s contributions to open source projects and forward-looking initiatives that have the potential to shape, empower and support the future of the cloud native ecosystem.

KEYNOTE:

When: 9:45-9:50 a.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Live | Halls CD

Presenter: Cathy Zhang, senior principal engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel

Abstract: The cloud native journey starts with silicon and ends with delivered applications. In this talk, Cathy Zhang will walk through everything from cores to cloud.

SESSIONS:

When: 4:30-5:05 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Virtual | Viewable in Platform

Presenters: Ritu Sood, cloud software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Cathy Zhang, senior principal engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel

Abstract: To reduce the operational cost of deploying and managing complex applications, automation is a must. The goal is to achieve zero-touch deployments. This talk will examine the landscape of available solutions, such as Kubedge, ArgoCD, Karmada, EMCO, etc., and provide an in-depth analysis of each.

When: 5:35-6 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Live | 251 ABC

Presenters: Muneyb Minhazuddin, CMO, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Larry Carvalho, RobustCloud LLC; Stu Miniman, Red Hat; Marilyn Basanta, VMware

Abstract: This panel will discuss how cloud native tools provide business benefits to applying edge technology for physical process efficiencies. Specifically, Muneyb Minhazuddin will talk about how a manufacturer modernizes applications on the factory floor as they converge IT and OT to create a dynamic and agile production line by software defining constrained devices.

When: 11:55 a.m.-12:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Virtual | Viewable in Platform

Presenter: Marcel Wagner, principal engineer, Network and Edge Group, Intel

Abstract: In his talk, Marcel Wagner will present the Cloud Native Digital Twin architecture of IndustryFusion Foundation (IFF). He will showcase a special Kubernetes operator to monitor and deploy the factory processes as Apache Flink jobs, defined with Streaming SQL. He will also describe his experience running Kubernetes and cloud native in a manufacturing environment, especially the challenges he overcame with the machine builders and factory owners to make them comfortable with this approach.

When: 4:30-5:05 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Live | 140 ABC

Presenters: Markus Lehtonen, cloud orchestration software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Peter Hunt, Red Hat

Abstract: In this joint talk, Markus Lehtonen and Peter Hunt present the concept of class resources, the prior work done in the container runtimes, as well as the future of first-class integration. People who join will learn that class resources is the best way to let their applications run in peace.

Time: 5:25-6 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Oct. 27

Where: Live | 140 ABC

Presenters: Alexander Kanevskiy, principal engineer, Cloud Orchestration Software, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Patrick Ohly, system software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Kate Goldenring, Microsoft

Abstract: This talk will cover several stories of how different types of devices can be used in Kubernetes clusters. Presenters will discuss projects and proposals in the Kubernetes ecosystem that are working toward the goal of connecting devices and workloads. They will also discuss how to get involved in this evolution to let workloads be utterly materialistic.

When: 11-11:35 a.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Live | 140 ABC

Presenters: Krisztian Litkey, cloud orchestration software engineer, Software and Advanced Technology Group, Intel; Mike Brown, IBM

Abstract: This talk will take a closer look at how node resource interface (NRI) and plug-ins fit into runtimes, as well as cover some common and novel use cases and plug-ins for OCI hook injection and custom resource assignment.

When: 4-4:35 p.m. EDT, Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Live | 330 AB | Huntington Place

Presenters: Dan Daly, software architect, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Nupur Jain, software cloud architect, Network and Edge Group, Intel; Nabil Bitar, Bloomberg; Moshe Levi, Nvidia; Valas Valancius, Google

Abstract: Networking is central to Kubernetes, as it enables secure and deterministic scale out. This panel will discuss approaches that share a common methodology based on existing Kubernetes APIs to improve performance, free up compute cycles and preserve compatibility with existing cloud native applications.

DEMOS:

Intel Booth (D2) Demos

Protect End-to-End Data Pipelines with BigDL PPML

Simplify Deployments Using Intent Driven Orchestration

Boost Performance for Stateful Apps Deployed in K8s with Lightbits

Deploy Network Sockets with Efficiency using Cloud Native Data Plane

Autonomous, Continuous Workload Optimizations by Granulate

Partner Demos

Anaconda: Helping to Secure the Journey to Production – Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) plus the world’s most popular Python platform

Helping to Secure the Journey to Production – Intel® Software Guard Extensions (SGX) plus the world’s most popular Python platform SUSE: Showcasing FDO and oneAPI components as part of rock/paper/scissors microservices

INTEL-HOSTED ACTIVITIES:

Intel Capital Event: Secrets to Scaling in a Cloud Native World

When: 4-7 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, Oct. 25

Where: Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center | Ontario West Ballroom

Host: Intel Capital, Tetrate, MinIO and Upbound

Registration: Interested parties can register here.

When: 6-8 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Virtual and Live | Halls AB

Description: Join onsite for drinks and appetizers, games and conversations with old and new friends in the Solutions Showcase. Those participating online won’t want to miss the expert office hours and interactive sessions presented by sponsors. Explore nearly 250+ exhibit booths to learn more about the latest technologies, browse special offers and job posts, and much more.

Karaoke & Pizza – Hosted by Intel

When: 8-10:30 p.m. EDT, Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Sid Gold’s Request Room | 1511 Broadway Street

Registration: Interested parties can register here.

RESOURCES:

For more information about Intel’s presence at KubeCon, visit the Intel+at+KubeCon+website+on+Intel.com or stop by Booth D2 during the show (virtual+link).

