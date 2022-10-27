Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) recently added two advisors to its branch channel with $375 million in combined client assets. Chad Villagomez joined from Wells Fargo in Wayzata, Minnesota. Separately, John DeMarco also joined from Wells Fargo in Orland Park, Illinois. Both Villagomez and DeMarco were attracted to Ameriprise for the firm’s flexibility and deep resources to help them serve clients and grow their businesses.

Advisor joins Ameriprise for greater flexibility and support

Villagomez is joined by Greg Siers, registered practice associate. Together, their team manages $241 million in client assets and has over 25 years of experience in the industry. After envisioning their practice 10 years down the road, Villagomez and Siers realized they needed more out of a firm to continue serving their clients well. The team found the flexibility and support provided by Ameriprise enables them to do just that.

“Ameriprise has an impressive track record for client satisfaction and for driving client focused growth,” said Villagomez. “This firm supports our growth vision and has the resources to serve our high-net-worth clients today and into the future. For example, we have access to specialists who can help us review a client’s unique situation and provide recommendations that empower them to be intentional with their wealth. At the end of the day, our move is about our clients and how we can best serve them.”

The team is supported by Ameriprise branch manager Adam Lukens. “Ameriprise is a top destination for high quality advisors who are committed to serving their clients comprehensively. Villagomez and Siers fit that mold to a tee. They have a strong reputation in the marketplace and I’m excited to support them,” said Lukens.

Client-first culture and practice growth opportunities drew advisor to Ameriprise

DeMarco, who has 24 years of experience and manages $134 million in client assets, started evaluating firms two years ago. He was looking for a firm that was a great fit for his clients first, and himself second. DeMarco found at Ameriprise, neither party had to settle.

Reflecting on his decision to switch firms, DeMarco said, “Ameriprise operates with high integrity and a client-first mindset. The best-in-class investing and financial planning platforms empower me to run my business in a way that provides a unique, customized service to my clients.”

Additionally, DeMarco commented, “I’m interested in practice acquisitions to build out my team. I look forward to harnessing the extensive resources provided by Ameriprise to find, vet, and complete an acquisition while continuing to provide an excellent experience for my clients.”

DeMarco is supported by Ameriprise complex director Jay Hubbard.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,600 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com%2Fwhy.

