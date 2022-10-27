The Board of Directors of The Coca-Cola Company today announced the election of three new corporate officers, along with declaring the company’s regularly quarterly dividend.

The company declared a dividend of 44 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Dec. 15, 2022, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Dec. 1, 2022.

New corporate officers

Felix Poh has been elected vice president. He oversees strategy and corporate development. Poh, who joined the company in January, came to Coca-Cola after an extensive career with McKinsey & Co., which included global projects on behalf of Coca-Cola in China, Japan and many other countries.

All three leaders started their current positions Oct. 1, and their elections as corporate officers are effective immediately. All report to John Murphy, the company’s president and chief financial officer.

About The Coca-Cola Company

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca-Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, smartwater, vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005986/en/

