Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL), the world’s leader in bowling entertainment, announced today that Thomas Shannon, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero Corp., will be interviewed by Jim Cramer on tonight’s edition of Mad+Money+with+Jim+CrameronCNBC.

The interview is scheduled to air tonight during the 6:00 PM ET showing of Mad Money. To view the interview, please visit CNBC’s website at www.cnbc.com%2Flive-tv%2F or visit the CNBC channel anywhere you get live TV.

About Bowlero Corp

Bowlero Corp. is the worldwide leader in bowling entertainment, media, and events. With more than 300 bowling centers across North America, Bowlero Corp. serves more than 27 million guests each year through a family of brands that includes Bowlero, Bowlmor Lanes, and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero Corp. acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling, which boasts thousands of members and millions of fans across the globe. For more information on Bowlero Corp., please visit BowleroCorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005939/en/

CEO Buys, CFO Buys: Stocks that are bought by their CEO/CFOs.

Insider Cluster Buys: Stocks that multiple company officers and directors have bought.

Double Buys:: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying

Triple Buys: Companies that both Gurus and Insiders are buying, and Company is buying back.

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership