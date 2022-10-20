FAS Wealth Partners recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4747 WEST 135TH STREET LEAWOOD, KS 66224

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 400 stocks valued at a total of $900.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHV(8.21%), RSP(6.57%), and ISTB(5.48%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FAS Wealth Partners’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 1,071,087 shares in NAS:ISTB, giving the stock a 5.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.02 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF traded for a price of $45.6663 per share and a market cap of $5.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.61.

FAS Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:VT by 585,689 shares. The trade had a 5.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $87.52.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $80.52 per share and a market cap of $21.39Bil. The stock has returned -22.81% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a price-book ratio of 2.10.

FAS Wealth Partners reduced their investment in BATS:EFG by 158,648 shares. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.57.

On 10/20/2022, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF traded for a price of $73.51 per share and a market cap of $8.76Bil. The stock has returned -31.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.93.

FAS Wealth Partners reduced their investment in ARCA:SLYG by 118,639 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.9.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $69.3135 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -21.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a price-book ratio of 2.07.

During the quarter, FAS Wealth Partners bought 83,884 shares of ARCA:MDYV for a total holding of 750,323. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.53.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $60 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned -12.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.