Boston Common Asset Management, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 256 stocks valued at a total of $1.91Bil. The top holdings were MRK(2.82%), TSM(2.30%), and AAPL(1.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boston Common Asset Management, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 278,085 shares in NYSE:MET, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $63.88 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, MetLife Inc traded for a price of $66.24 per share and a market cap of $52.75Bil. The stock has returned 2.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MetLife Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.67 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 166,806 shares in NYSE:ED, giving the stock a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.48 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Consolidated Edison Inc traded for a price of $83.58 per share and a market cap of $29.32Bil. The stock has returned 14.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Consolidated Edison Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.34 and a price-sales ratio of 2.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Boston Common Asset Management, LLC bought 211,666 shares of NAS:GILD for a total holding of 525,129. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.06.

On 10/20/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $66 per share and a market cap of $83.00Bil. The stock has returned 3.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-book ratio of 4.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.00 and a price-sales ratio of 3.02.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 132,753 shares in NYSE:IFF, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $114.56 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc traded for a price of $91.43 per share and a market cap of $23.43Bil. The stock has returned -35.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-book ratio of 1.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.74 and a price-sales ratio of 1.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 307,854-share investment in NAS:WBA. Previously, the stock had a 0.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $37.05 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc traded for a price of $33.64 per share and a market cap of $29.43Bil. The stock has returned -26.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-book ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.81 and a price-sales ratio of 0.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

