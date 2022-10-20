SFMG, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 246 stocks valued at a total of $857.00Mil. The top holdings were ATO(13.54%), IEI(7.94%), and SPHQ(7.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SFMG, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, SFMG, LLC bought 571,910 shares of NAS:BND for a total holding of 594,716. The trade had a 4.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.52.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $69.53 per share and a market cap of $78.45Bil. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

SFMG, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:IEI by 164,851 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.05.

On 10/20/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $112.4331 per share and a market cap of $11.85Bil. The stock has returned -12.05% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, SFMG, LLC bought 47,217 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 85,491. The trade had a 1.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $368.35 per share and a market cap of $278.18Bil. The stock has returned -17.49% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

During the quarter, SFMG, LLC bought 333,416 shares of BATS:COWZ for a total holding of 742,159. The trade had a 1.68% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.7.

On 10/20/2022, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF traded for a price of $44.18 per share and a market cap of $7.81Bil. The stock has returned -2.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a price-book ratio of 1.86.

SFMG, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:DIVB by 379,699 shares. The trade had a 1.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $37.41.

On 10/20/2022, iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF traded for a price of $35.08 per share and a market cap of $223.00Mil. The stock has returned -13.42% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a price-book ratio of 2.54.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

