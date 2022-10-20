MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $278.00Mil. The top holdings were GUNR(10.55%), VTIP(8.35%), and FNDA(7.11%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES’s top five trades of the quarter.

MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES reduced their investment in ARCA:MUB by 21,261 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $105.91.

On 10/20/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.66 per share and a market cap of $28.66Bil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 33,166 shares of ARCA:VTEB for a total holding of 396,789. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.8.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.13 per share and a market cap of $19.98Bil. The stock has returned -10.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 27,089 shares of ARCA:GUNR for a total holding of 779,145. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.73.

On 10/20/2022, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund traded for a price of $39.84 per share and a market cap of $6.61Bil. The stock has returned 3.86% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.68.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 23,260 shares of NAS:VNQI for a total holding of 248,020. The trade had a 0.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.39.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF traded for a price of $37.29 per share and a market cap of $3.34Bil. The stock has returned -31.64% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a price-book ratio of 0.74.

During the quarter, MOLLER FINANCIAL SERVICES bought 26,340 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 345,329. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.96.

On 10/20/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $25.88 per share and a market cap of $7.13Bil. The stock has returned -20.89% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a price-book ratio of 0.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

