Wisconsin Electric declares quarterly dividends

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wisconsin Electric board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 90 cents per share on the company's Preferred Stock, 3.60% Series, payable Dec. 1, 2022, to stockholders of record on Nov. 14, 2022. The board also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.50 per share on the company's Six Per Cent Preferred Stock, payable Jan. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record on Jan. 13, 2023.

Wisconsin Electric Power Co., doing business as We Energies, is a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC). The company serves more than 1.1 million electric customers and more than 490,000 natural gas customers in Wisconsin. Visit the We Energies website at we-energies.com.

SOURCE Wisconsin Electric Power Co.

