Focused Wealth Management, Inc recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1055 stocks valued at a total of $477.00Mil. The top holdings were SPYG(13.60%), VTV(12.09%), and BND(9.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Focused Wealth Management, Inc’s top five trades of the quarter.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in BATS:HYD by 410,761 shares. The trade had a 4.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $53.

On 10/20/2022, VanEck High Yield Muni ETF traded for a price of $49.45 per share and a market cap of $2.73Bil. The stock has returned -17.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:VGIT by 237,806 shares. The trade had a 2.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.43.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.19 per share and a market cap of $11.89Bil. The stock has returned -12.91% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Focused Wealth Management, Inc bought 154,087 shares of NAS:ONEQ for a total holding of 581,433. The trade had a 1.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/20/2022, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock traded for a price of $41.7781 per share and a market cap of $3.68Bil. The stock has returned -28.39% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Tracking Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a price-book ratio of 4.38.

Focused Wealth Management, Inc reduced their investment in NAS:QQQ by 22,467 shares. The trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/20/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.95 per share and a market cap of $148.00Bil. The stock has returned -27.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a price-book ratio of 6.36.

During the quarter, Focused Wealth Management, Inc bought 91,683 shares of ARCA:SPYG for a total holding of 1,294,519. The trade had a 0.96% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.14.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $50.73 per share and a market cap of $12.21Bil. The stock has returned -24.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a price-book ratio of 6.05.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

