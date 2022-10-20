Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2415 EAST CAMELBACK RD SUITE 700 PHOENIX, AZ 85016

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 684 stocks valued at a total of $1.31Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.45%), QQQ(3.03%), and SPY(2.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought 100,073 shares of ARCA:IWD for a total holding of 128,798. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $149.34.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF traded for a price of $140.67 per share and a market cap of $49.00Bil. The stock has returned -13.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

The guru sold out of their 695,527-share investment in ARCA:SH. Previously, the stock had a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.66 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, ProShares Short S&P500 -1x Shares traded for a price of $16.79 per share and a market cap of $3.58Bil. The stock has returned 16.35% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 760,315 shares in ARCA:PSQ, giving the stock a 0.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.34 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, ProShares Short QQQ -1x Shares traded for a price of $14.6999 per share and a market cap of $1.89Bil. The stock has returned 26.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought 41,207 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 148,923. The trade had a 0.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $301.34.

On 10/20/2022, INVESCO QQQ Trust traded for a price of $269.95 per share and a market cap of $148.00Bil. The stock has returned -27.21% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, INVESCO QQQ Trust has a price-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a price-book ratio of 6.36.

The guru established a new position worth 108,553 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 0.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.19 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.5418 per share and a market cap of $26.33Bil. The stock has returned 0.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.