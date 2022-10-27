Presentation on Wednesday, October 26 at 2:30 PM PT - Track #5

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA, the "Company")is pleased to announce that our CEO, Gary Campbell will be presenting at the 12th annual Invitational on Wednesday, October 26at 2:30 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel.

"15 years ago, we set out to create an event that could benefit our entire industry. It wasn't fast or easy, but we were honorable in our dealings, and worked our tails off to ensure a wonderful time for everyone involved. Today, our community could not be larger, stronger, and more united, as we go through these difficult and turbulent times together. The Main Event is about learning, connecting, and enjoying each other, and it is a hell of a lot more fun than sitting next to your computer." stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

"We are pleased to present in person at the LD Micro Main Event and excited to share Cytta's progress and upcoming plans to our expanding investor community," said Gary Campbell, Cytta's Chairman and CEO of Cytta. "We expect that the conference will serve as an amazing opportunity to connect with industry professionals and investors with whom we can showcase our paradigm shifting technology and share Cytta's recent developments and success."

Event: LD Micro Invitational

Date: Wednesday, October 26

Time: 2:30 PM PT - Track #5Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XV

The 2022 LD Micro Main Event XV will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles from October 25th to the 27th. The festivities will run from 7:30 AM PT - 5:30 PM PT on the 25th and 26th, with a half day on Thursday the 27th. This three-day, investor conference is expected to feature around 200+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private meetings. For more info, please contact Mr. Dean "The Dream" Summers. [email protected]

About Cytta Corp.

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA) develops and distributes proprietary software technology to shift how video/audio data is integrated, streamed, consumed, transferred, and stored. Cytta's proprietary IGAN 2.0 Incident Command System (ICS) system integrates, in real-time, any available video and audio streams during emergencies, enabling improved virtual policing while providing relevant, actionable intelligence on an ongoing basis. The IGAN 2.0 ICS introduces real-time video and audio situational awareness while simultaneously serving as a real-time intelligence collection and integration tool. The IGAN 2.0 is a practical, valuable and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows connected venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

Cytta's proprietary SUPR ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) system delivers real-time compression of video streams for surface, airborne, and underwater ISR applications, including environments where video streams are transmitted beyond line-of-sight. A SUPR-enabled encoder onboard an unmanned system can securely stream video in high definition through extremely low bandwidth with ultra-low latency. Our proprietary Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) technology is built around SUPR, a potent software codec, which is the technology at the core of our real-time video compression products. SUPR is explicitly designed for streaming HD, 4K, and higher resolution video in bandwidth-constrained environments while reducing required technical resources.

Cytta has created video/audio integration software with intelligence-gathering capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta wants its products to enable and empower the world to consume higher-quality video/audio/information anywhere and anytime. Cytta's ultimate goal is to create/deliver a high-quality video/audio/information real-time platform that is not readily discernible from reality.

For more information, please visit Cytta.com and the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's vision, products, competitive advantages, marketplace, new product utilization, and markets.

About LD Micro (SRAX)

LD Micro aims to be the most crucial resource in the micro-cap world. Whether it is the index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events on an annual basis, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies.

