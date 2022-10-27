Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WLDN) announced today that it has been awarded a three-year, $57 million contract by a utility to continue implementing a small business energy efficiency program across multiple states. Willdan has delivered this energy program since its initial launch and through multiple program expansions, providing technical services and implementing projects that include refrigeration, HVAC, water measures, and lighting upgrades.

“Small businesses have faced tremendous challenges during the pandemic,” said Tom Brisbin, Willdan’s CEO and Chairman. “This program allows us to continue improving their bottom lines through energy efficiency. Willdan is excited to support these community pillars while also lowering the carbon footprint of utilities.”

