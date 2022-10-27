What you need to know:



All new Verizon Prepaid plans now offer even more value at lower prices, with standard prices $5 less per month.

Prepaid Unlimited plans for as low as $50/mo with Auto Pay for a single line, with 6 months of Disney+ on us.

New Prepaid Unlimited Plus plan is packed with more value, including 50 GB of premium network access, 25GB of premium Mobile Hotspot service, and one free Global Choice country per month (a $10 value).

Talk, text and data in Mexico and Canada are now included on all Verizon Prepaid Unlimited plans.

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon announced today new Prepaid plans including Unlimited for as low as $50/mo¹ with Auto Pay, offering customers even more perks on our network, for even less, including Disney+ for 6 months on us². With Verizon Prepaid, customers can access great prices and device options that are flexible with no credit checks, deposits or annual contracts required - like the new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plus plan which delivers more for less, including 5G Ultra Wideband, six months of Disney+ on us, 25GB of premium Mobile hotspot data, and international features with one included Global Choice country and talk, text and data to and from Mexico and Canada.

In addition to the new Unlimited plans, Verizon Prepaid is also introducing a new 15GB data plan for as low as $35/mo with Auto Pay¹.

“With our new Verizon Prepaid plans, our customers will get the best value on the network America relies on, plus our best Unlimited features and promos, like six months of Disney+ on us, with the flexibility and freedom they want,” said Angie Klein, Chief Revenue Officer of Tracfone and Verizon Prepaid and CEO of Visible. “Our new Verizon Prepaid plans are yet another example of our commitment to reaching all customers across the value segment with plans that meet their needs, at the prices they want.”

The new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plus plan has all the perks, for less

The new Verizon Prepaid Unlimited Plus plan, for as low as $60 with Auto Pay¹, delivers more value for our customers, with features including:

50GB of premium network access.

25GB premium hotspot data included, for when you’re on the go.

International features with talk, text, and data to and from Mexico & Canada.

Global Choice included (a $10 value per month) to stay connected with loved ones abroad. And get up to 300 minutes per month to call the country of your choice, depending on the selected country.

5G Ultra Wideband included with speeds up to 10x faster.

Disney+ for 6 months on us, so you can enjoy endless entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Nat Geo.

In addition to Verizon Prepaid, Verizon offers a wide range of prepaid options through a portfolio of brands that match every customer’s need including: Tracfone, Straight Talk, Visible and our newest prepaid retail brand Total by Verizon.

Visit verizon.com/prepaid to explore phone options and sign-up for our best prepaid plans ever.

1 Auto Pay discount of $10/mo on plans $45 & higher after 1st month. Add’l loyalty discounts do not apply. Credit or Debit card required. In times of congestion, your data may be temporarily slower than other traffic. When in 4G LTE/5G Nationwide coverage, DVD-quality streaming (up to 480p). Some data applications (e.g., streaming video or audio) may be impacted. After high-speed data used (incl. Mobile Hotspot), 2G speeds for rest of month. Get 50 GB of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE premium data per month on Unlimited Plus plan. In times of congestion, your smartphone and mobile hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after exceeding 50 GB/mo/line of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE data. 25 GB premium mobile hotspot data, then unlimited lower-speed data. During times of congestion, 5G Nationwide/4G LTE hotspot data may be temporarily slower than other traffic after 25 GB/mo of 5G Nationwide/4G LTE smartphone data. After exceeding 25 GB/mo of 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, or 4G LTE data, you can still use hotspot at lower speeds of 3 Mbps on 5G Ultra Wideband and 600 Kbps on 5G Nationwide/4G LTE for the rest of month.

2 Disney+: Disney+ on us for 6 months; then auto-renews monthly at then-current price after promo period ends unless you cancel. Disney Premium is currently $7.99/mo; as of 12/22/2022, the price of Disney+ Premium will increase to $10.99/month. Must activate a new line on an Unlimited $60 or $70 plan between 7.27.22 and 1.31.23 and remain on the plan to retain offer. New and eligible returning Disney+ subscribers only. Must be 18+. Add’l terms apply. One offer per eligible Verizon account. © 2022 Disney and its related entities.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/ .

Media contact:

Ana Rosella Ibarra

[email protected]