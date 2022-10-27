Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

John Rogers Comments on Manchester United

11 minutes ago
Additionally, professional football club operator Manchester United Plc. (

MANU, Financial) traded up on headlines that the Glazer Family is open to a full or partial sale of their stake. This iconic football club sports a global following north of 1 billion fans and plays in the English Premier League (EPL), the most watched professional sports league in the world. We expect MANU to continue to leverage its global brand to drive a larger revenue base enabling the acquisition of top talent to field competitive teams. We also believe MANU’s commercial opportunity for global partnerships, sponsorships and media rights remains robust. We view the near- and long-term outlook for MANU to be attractive.

From

John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.

