Leading entertainment company Paramount Global ( PARA, Financial) also traded lower on mixed earnings results. Strength in filmed entertainment and market share gains in streaming were partially offset by weakness in linear television. PARA’s decision to suspend services in Russia also negatively impacted earnings growth. Nonetheless, the company continues to display strong business fundamentals. PARA’s fresh array of global content is driving subscriber momentum worldwide across its direct-to-consumer platform with global subscriptions reaching nearly 64 million active users. Additionally, CBS was ranked the #1 network for the 20th consecutive quarter and Paramount Pictures opened five #1 films in a row, with Top Gun Maverick grossing over $1.3 billion to date. At today’s valuation, we believe PARA’s risk/reward is skewed sharply to the upside.

From John Rogers (Trades, Portfolio)' Ariel Fund third-quarter 2022 commentary.