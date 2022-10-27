Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Starbucks Announces Q4 and Fiscal Year End 2022 Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) plans to release its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022, with a conference call to follow at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The conference call will be webcast, including closed captioning, and can be accessed on the company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.starbucks.com%2F. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website until end of day, Friday, December 2, 2022.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 35,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http%3A%2F%2Fnews.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20221020005987r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005987/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles