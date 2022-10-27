PARSIPPANY, NJ, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (“Interpace” or the “Company”) (OTCQX: IDXG), a fully integrated commercial company that provides clinically relevant molecular diagnostic tests and pathology services for improved patient diagnosis and management, today announced new real-world clinical utility data for their ThyGeNEXT® + ThyraMIR®v2 combination test platform to assess the malignancy risk of indeterminate thyroid nodules (ITN). The findings are from an independent study and were shared today in a highlighted poster presentation during the American Thyroid Association (ATA) 2022 Annual Meeting (Poster #119). The poster can also be viewed at www.thyroiddx.com/poster.



Clinical utility was determined within a prospectively collected, consecutive, real-world clinical cohort utilizing the ThyGeNEXT oncogene mutation panel and an earlier version of the Company’s microRNA (miRNA) risk classifier, ThyraMIR®. A secondary, retrospective analysis was also performed with ThyraMIRv2, the Company’s new miRNA pairwise expression profiler.

The data supports that both versions of the test platform accurately risk-stratified ITNs. Additionally, a blinded analysis of pairwise miRNA expression profiling demonstrated improved accuracy from the original testing platform. A decrease in the false-positive rate and a high Benign Call Rate (BCR) of 70% were also demonstrated in this study, thereby allowing more patients to avoid potentially unnecessary surgery.

Dr. Syd Finkelstein, Chief Scientific Officer of Interpace Diagnostics, LLC added, “We are pleased that these independent clinical utility data further support the very strong effectiveness of miRNA pairwise expression profiling in risk-stratifying indeterminate thyroid nodules”.

Further commenting, President and CEO of Interpace Biosciences, Tom Burnell, PhD, stated “We remain committed to providing high-value molecular diagnostic tests that aid in the diagnosis and prognosis of thyroid and other cancers. This commitment fully aligns to the Interpace corporate goal of improving healthcare by enabling personalized medicine.”

About Interpace Biosciences

Interpace Biosciences is an emerging leader in enabling personalized medicine, offering specialized services along the therapeutic value chain from early diagnosis and prognostic planning to targeted therapeutic applications.

Clinical services, through Interpace Diagnostics, provide clinically useful molecular diagnostic tests and bioinformatics and pathology services for evaluating risk of cancer by leveraging the latest technology in personalized medicine for improved patient diagnosis and management. Interpace has five commercialized molecular tests and one test in a clinical evaluation program (CEP): PancraGEN® for the diagnosis and prognosis of pancreatic cancer from pancreatic cysts; PanDNA®, a “molecular only” version of PancraGEN that provides physicians a snapshot of a limited number of factors; ThyGeNEXT® for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer from thyroid nodules utilizing a next-generation sequencing assay; ThyraMIR®v2, used in combination with ThyGeNEXT®, for the diagnosis of thyroid cancer utilizing a proprietary microRNA pairwise expression profiler along with algorithmic classification; and RespriDX®, that differentiates lung cancer of primary versus metastatic origin. In addition, BarreGEN®, a molecular-based assay that helps resolve the risk of progression of Barrett’s Esophagus to esophageal cancer, is currently in a CEP, whereby we gather information from physicians using BarreGEN to assist us in gathering clinical evidence relative to the safety and performance of the test and also providing data that will potentially support payer reimbursement.

For more information, please visit Interpace Biosciences’ website at www.interpace.com .

Forward-looking Statements

