Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of September 30, 2022

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)



Market : Euronext Paris

ISIN Code: FR 0010417345



Date

Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
09/30/202294,025,441

Total gross of voting rights: 94,025,441



Total net* of voting rights: 93,888,340

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

