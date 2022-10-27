MONTREAL, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the Canadian Fintech company, today announced it will release its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am ET that same day. Hosting the call will be Philip Fayer, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, and David Schwartz, Chief Financial Officer.



The conference call will be webcast live from the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.nuvei.com under the “Events & Presentations” section. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

The conference call can also be accessed live over the phone by dialing 844-826-3033 (US/Canada toll-free), or 412-317-5185 (international). A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (US/Canada toll-free), or 412-317-6671 (international); the conference ID is 10171461. The replay will be available through Thursday, November 17, 2022.

About Nuvei

Nuvei ( NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) is the Canadian fintech company accelerating the business of clients around the world. Nuvei’s modular, flexible and scalable technology allows leading companies to accept next-gen payments, offer all payout options and benefit from card issuing, banking, risk and fraud management services. Connecting businesses to their customers in more than 200 markets, with local acquiring in 45+ markets, 150 currencies and more than 570 alternative payment methods, Nuvei provides the technology and insights for customers and partners to succeed locally and globally with one integration.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com .

