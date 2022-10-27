Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR) announced today that after the markets close on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, Kemper will issue its third quarter 2022 earnings release, financial supplement and Form 10-Q. Following their publication, these documents will be available on the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper will host its conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern (4:00 p.m. Central). The conference call will be accessible via the internet and by telephone at 844.200.6205 access code 855063.To listen via webcast, register online at the investor section of kemper.com at least 15 minutes prior to the webcast to install any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available online at the investor section of kemper.com.

Kemper anticipates its third quarter 2022 results will include pre-tax catastrophe losses ranging from $25 million to $30 million (approximately $20 million to $24 million after tax) for the quarter ending September 30, 2022, primarily related to Hurricane Ian. The company does not expect to recover any of these losses under its reinsurance programs.

In addition, Kemper anticipates no adverse prior year development.

The Kemper family of companies is one of the nation’s leading specialized insurers. With approximately $14 billion in assets, Kemper is improving the world of insurance by providing affordable and easy-to-use personalized solutions to individuals, families and businesses through its Auto, Personal Insurance, Life and Health brands. Kemper serves over 6.2 million policies, is represented by approximately 34,500 agents and brokers, and has approximately 10,400 associates dedicated to meeting the ever-changing needs of its customers. Learn more about Kemper.

