Adams Natural Resources Fund Reports Nine Month Results

15 minutes ago
BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 19.1%. This compares to a total return of 19.7% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (74% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (26% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 19.5%.

For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 31.4%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 31.4%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 30.4%.

The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 26, 2022.

ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (09/30/2022)

1 Year3 Year5 Year10 Year
Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)31.4%12.9%6.2%3.8%
Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)30.4%13.8%6.3%3.6%
S&P 500 Energy Sector45.7%13.4%6.1%3.5%
S&P 500 Materials Sector-12.2%7.6%5.9%8.6%

NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED

The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:

09/30/202209/30/2021
Net assets$552,664,703$434,783,848
Shares outstanding24,485,31424,084,964
Net asset value per share$22.57$18.05

TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (09/30/2022)

% of Net Assets
Exxon Mobil Corporation20.9%
Chevron Corporation14.5%
ConocoPhillips9.1%
Marathon Petroleum Corporation4.2%
Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation3.8%
Occidental Petroleum Corporation3.6%
Linde plc3.2%
Valero Energy Corporation3.0%
EOG Resources, Inc.2.9%
Schlumberger N.V.2.8%
Total68.0%

SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (09/30/2022)

% of Net Assets
Energy
Integrated Oil & Gas36.2%
Exploration & Production29.2%
Refining & Marketing8.8%
Equipment & Services5.2%
Storage & Transportation3.6%
Materials
Chemicals10.7%
Metals & Mining2.5%
Construction Materials1.9%
Containers & Packaging1.1%


About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO)..The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.

For further information contact us: 800-638-2479 │ adamsfunds.com/about/contact

