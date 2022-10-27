BALTIMORE, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO) today announced the Fund’s results for the nine months ended September 30th. The total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 19.1%. This compares to a total return of 19.7% for the Fund’s benchmark, which is comprised of the S&P 500 Energy Sector (74% weight) and the S&P 500 Materials Sector (26% weight), over the same period. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 19.5%.
For the twelve months ended September 30th, the total return on Adams Natural Resources’ net asset value, with dividends and capital gains reinvested, was 31.4%. Comparable return for the Fund’s benchmark was 31.4%. The total return on the market price of the Fund’s shares for the period was 30.4%.
The Third Quarter Report to Shareholders is expected to be available on or about October 26, 2022.
ANNUALIZED COMPARATIVE RETURNS (09/30/2022)
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|10 Year
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (NAV)
|31.4
|%
|12.9
|%
|6.2
|%
|3.8
|%
|Adams Natural Resources Fund (market price)
|30.4
|%
|13.8
|%
|6.3
|%
|3.6
|%
|S&P 500 Energy Sector
|45.7
|%
|13.4
|%
|6.1
|%
|3.5
|%
|S&P 500 Materials Sector
|-12.2
|%
|7.6
|%
|5.9
|%
|8.6
|%
NET ASSET VALUE ANNOUNCED
The Fund’s net asset value at September 30, 2022, compared with the year earlier, was:
|09/30/2022
|09/30/2021
|Net assets
|$
|552,664,703
|$
|434,783,848
|Shares outstanding
|24,485,314
|24,084,964
|Net asset value per share
|$
|22.57
|$
|18.05
TEN LARGEST EQUITY PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS (09/30/2022)
|% of Net Assets
|Exxon Mobil Corporation
|20.9
|%
|Chevron Corporation
|14.5
|%
|ConocoPhillips
|9.1
|%
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|4.2
|%
|Pioneer Natural Resources Corporation
|3.8
|%
|Occidental Petroleum Corporation
|3.6
|%
|Linde plc
|3.2
|%
|Valero Energy Corporation
|3.0
|%
|EOG Resources, Inc.
|2.9
|%
|Schlumberger N.V.
|2.8
|%
|Total
|68.0
|%
SECTOR WEIGHTINGS (09/30/2022)
|% of Net Assets
|Energy
|Integrated Oil & Gas
|36.2
|%
|Exploration & Production
|29.2
|%
|Refining & Marketing
|8.8
|%
|Equipment & Services
|5.2
|%
|Storage & Transportation
|3.6
|%
|Materials
|Chemicals
|10.7
|%
|Metals & Mining
|2.5
|%
|Construction Materials
|1.9
|%
|Containers & Packaging
|1.1
|%
About Adams Funds
Since 1929, Adams Funds has consistently helped generations of investors reach their investment goals. Adams Funds is comprised of two closed-end funds, Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (: ADX) and Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (: PEO)..The Funds are actively managed by an experienced team with a disciplined approach and have paid dividends for more than 80 years across many market cycles. The Funds are committed to paying an annual distribution rate of 6% or more, providing reliable income to long-term investors. Shares can be purchased through our transfer agent or through a broker. For more information about Adams Funds, please visit: adamsfunds.com.
For further information contact us: 800-638-2479 │ adamsfunds.com/about/contact