Revlon, Inc. (NYSE: REV) (“Revlon” or the “Company”) today announced that on October 20, 2022, the NYSE Regulatory Oversight Committee’s Committee for Review rejected the Company's appeal and affirmed the New York Stock Exchange Staff's (“NYSE Staff”) decision to delist the Company's Class A common stock following the June 15, 2022 Chapter 11 filing by the Company and certain of its subsidiaries in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. Accordingly, the Company expects the NYSE Staff to make an application to the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to delist the Company's Class A common stock in the near future. In the meantime, the NYSE has suspended trading in Revlon’s Class A common stock. The Company’s Class A common stock is expected to trade on the OTC marketplace/pink sheets following the delisting.

Additional information, including court filings and other documents, related to the court-supervised Chapter 11 process, is available on the Company’s restructuring website at https%3A%2F%2Fcases.ra.kroll.com%2FRevlon, by emailing [email protected] or by calling (855) 631-5341 (toll free) or (646) 795-6968 (international).

About Revlon, Inc.

Revlon has developed a long-standing reputation as a color authority and beauty trendsetter in the world of color cosmetics and hair care. Since its breakthrough launch of the first opaque nail enamel in 1932, Revlon has provided consumers with high quality product innovation, performance and sophisticated glamour. In 2016, Revlon acquired the iconic Elizabeth Arden company and its portfolio of brands, including its leading designer, heritage and celebrity fragrances. Today, Revlon's diversified portfolio of brands is sold in approximately 150 countries around the world in most retail distribution channels, including prestige, salon, mass, and online. Revlon is among the leading global beauty companies, with some of the world’s most iconic and desired brands and product offerings in color cosmetics, skin care, hair color, hair care and fragrances under brands such as Revlon, Revlon Professional, Elizabeth Arden, Almay, Mitchum, CND, American Crew, Creme of Nature, Cutex, Juicy Couture, Elizabeth Taylor, Britney Spears, Curve, John Varvatos, Christina Aguilera and AllSaints.

