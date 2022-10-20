PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases, today announced it will be presenting at multiple upcoming scientific conferences.

American Conference on Pharmacometrics (ACoP)13th Annual Meeting

October 30th – November 2nd, 2022 – Aurora, Colorado

Title: PK/PD Characterization of INBRX-101, a Novel, Recombinant Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Fusion Protein, in Patients with Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

Lead Author: Sharvari Bhagwat

Poster ID: T-009; Abstract ID: PMX436

Poster Presentation on Tuesday, November 1st, 2022 between 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 37th Annual Meeting

November 8th – 12th, 2022 – Boston, Massachusetts

Title: Development of a Molecular Targeted Cytokine that Specifically Expands Vg9Vd2 T-cells and Potentiates Anti-tumor Activity

Lead Author: Bryan Becklund, PhD

Abstract: 1077

Poster Presentation on Thursday, November 10th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time and Friday, November 11th, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Connective Tissue Oncology Society (CTOS) 2022 Annual Meeting

November 16th – 19th, 2022 - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Title: Updated Efficacy and Safety of the Tetravalent Death Receptor 5 Agonist INBRX-109 in Patients with Chondrosarcoma: Data from the Phase 1 Expansion Cohorts

Lead Author: Sant P. Chawla, MD

Abstract: 2206531, Poster (P 043)

Vivek Subbiah, MD to Present Virtual Poster Presentation on Saturday, November 19th, 2022 from 4:36 p.m. – 4:44 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: INBRX-109 in Ewing Sarcoma: Preclinical Rationale for Initiation of a Phase 1 Chemotherapy Combination Expansion Cohort

Lead Author: Nehal J. Lakhani, MD, PhD

Abstract: 2206541, Poster (P 324)

Poster Walk and Reception on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Title: A Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 2 Trial of INBRX-109 in Unresectable or Metastatic Conventional Chondrosarcoma

Lead Author: Robin Lewis L. Jones, MD

Abstract: 2206600, Poster (P 322)

Poster Walk and Reception on Thursday, November 17th, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time

The scientific posters will be accessible through a link on the investors' section of Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations upon commencement of each respective presentation.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

