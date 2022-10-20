Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Webcast Alert: BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) announces the following Webcast:

BorgWarner 2022 Third Quarter Results Conference Call

October 27, 2022 @ 9:30am Eastern Time

http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx

Live over the Internet -- Simply log on to the web at the address above.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at
(http://www.borgwarner.com/en/Investors/default.aspx)

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all. For more information, please visit borgwarner.com.

WEB SITE: http://www.borgwarner.com

SOURCE BorgWarner Inc.

