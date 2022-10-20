Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

EQT Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

18 minutes ago
PR Newswire

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 9, 2022.

Investor Contact:
Cameron Horwitz
Managing Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
412.395.2555
[email protected]

About EQT Corporation

EQT Corporation is a leading independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the cores of the Marcellus and Utica Shales in the Appalachian Basin. We are dedicated to responsibly developing our world-class asset base and being the operator of choice for our stakeholders. By leveraging a culture that prioritizes operational efficiency, technology and sustainability, we seek to continuously improve the way we produce environmentally responsible, reliable and low-cost energy. We have a longstanding commitment to the safety of our employees, contractors, and communities, and to the reduction of our overall environmental footprint. Our values are evident in the way we operate and in how we interact each day – trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution are at the center of all we do. To learn more, visit eqt.com.

SOURCE EQT Corporation (EQT-IR)

