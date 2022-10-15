Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

PayPal Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

PR Newswire

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced it has granted equity awards on October 15, 2022, under its 2022 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan (the "Plan") to new employees who joined PayPal. The grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of PayPal Holdings, Inc. Information regarding the equity awards can be found on the company's investor relations website at: https://investor.pypl.com/news-and-events/news/

About PayPal
PayPal has remained at the forefront of the digital payment revolution for more than 20 years. By leveraging technology to make financial services and commerce more convenient, affordable, and secure, the PayPal platform is empowering 429 million consumers and merchants in more than 200 markets to join and thrive in the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.paypal.com.

