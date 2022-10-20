PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ralphs Pharmacy, a healthcare division of Kroger Health, is urging customers to get vaccinated against the flu this month to ensure protection during peak flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends individuals get vaccinated by the end of October for peak flu protection. From 2010 to 2020, the CDC estimates the flu impacted at least nine million people annually in the United States, resulting in up to 710,000 hospitalizations each year.

"It's best to get a flu vaccine before the end of October," said Dr. Linh Lee, Pharm.D., Director of Pharmacy for Ralphs. "You can get the flu at any time during flu season, and it usually peaks between December and February. The vaccine takes about 2 weeks to develop antibodies and provide protection, which is why it's important to get your flu shot in the early fall."

Ralphs Pharmacy is dedicated to providing protection from influenza in the communities it serves to help people live healthier lives. Eligible customers will receive a $5 coupon redeemable on groceries after the flu vaccine is administered at a Ralphs Pharmacy until November 5.

Both high-dose flu vaccines, which are primarily focused to provide extra protection for senior citizens, and regular dose flu vaccines are available at Ralphs Pharmacies. Updated COVID-19 boosters are also available by appointment or walk-in. Vaccinations for the flu and COVID-19 are safe and effective when paired together. To learn more about flu shots, or to make an appointment, visit: https://www.ralphs.com/flu.

Flu and COVID shots are administered by Ralphs' own Certified Immunizing Pharmacists.

