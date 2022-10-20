Hanson & Doremus Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

431 PINE STREET, SUITE 302 BURLINGTON, VT 05402-0819

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 512 stocks valued at a total of $387.00Mil. The top holdings were SCHB(18.12%), BND(7.36%), and VEA(5.16%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 306,923 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 342,967. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $156.95.

On 10/20/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $143.39 per share and a market cap of $2,324.30Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 40.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.19 and a price-sales ratio of 6.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 27,002 shares of ARCA:SCHB for a total holding of 1,669,741. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.5.

On 10/20/2022, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF traded for a price of $42.9 per share and a market cap of $18.98Bil. The stock has returned -20.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.08.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 20,125 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 548,890. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.64.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $36.99 per share and a market cap of $85.91Bil. The stock has returned -26.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a price-book ratio of 1.37.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 9,462 shares of NYSE:TSM for a total holding of 74,219. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 10/20/2022, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd traded for a price of $63.58 per share and a market cap of $329.73Bil. The stock has returned -43.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 13.74, a price-book ratio of 4.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.68 and a price-sales ratio of 5.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought 2,993 shares of NAS:HON for a total holding of 12,050. The trade had a 0.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $184.81.

On 10/20/2022, Honeywell International Inc traded for a price of $177.64 per share and a market cap of $119.90Bil. The stock has returned -18.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Honeywell International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-book ratio of 6.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.79 and a price-sales ratio of 3.58.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.