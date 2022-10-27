**Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or release publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. Securities Laws**

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Mr. John Kowal, a non‐executive director of the Company and Chair of the Audit Committee.

John was a man of unparalleled ethics and integrity. His wisdom, professionalism and kindness is a tremendous loss to the team. The Board of Directors and management team of Magnetic North express their sincere condolences to John's family during this difficult time. John's advice, common sense leadership and friendship will be greatly missed.

Announcements regarding any resulting changes to the Board of Directors and Audit Committee will be forthcoming.

