FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

101 ARCH STREET, 18TH FLOOR BOSTON, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 105 stocks valued at a total of $799.00Mil. The top holdings were JPST(24.81%), SPY(17.93%), and ICSH(7.51%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA’s top five trades of the quarter.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in BATS:IEFA by 556,616 shares. The trade had a 4.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $58.8.

On 10/20/2022, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF traded for a price of $53.53 per share and a market cap of $76.84Bil. The stock has returned -27.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a price-book ratio of 1.39.

FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA reduced their investment in NYSE:SHW by 66,595 shares. The trade had a 1.84% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.9.

On 10/20/2022, Sherwin-Williams Co traded for a price of $201.22 per share and a market cap of $51.98Bil. The stock has returned -32.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sherwin-Williams Co has a price-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-book ratio of 23.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, FOSTER DYKEMA CABOT & CO INC/MA bought 40,278 shares of NYSE:LLY for a total holding of 43,331. The trade had a 1.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $316.83.

On 10/20/2022, Eli Lilly and Co traded for a price of $329.07 per share and a market cap of $312.73Bil. The stock has returned 36.57% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly and Co has a price-earnings ratio of 53.25, a price-book ratio of 36.61, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.98 and a price-sales ratio of 10.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.49, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 43,891 shares in NAS:VRTX, giving the stock a 1.59% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $287.72 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $290.16 per share and a market cap of $75.03Bil. The stock has returned 56.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.64, a price-book ratio of 6.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.12 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 98,440 shares in ARCA:XLV, giving the stock a 1.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $128.37 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $123.76 per share and a market cap of $36.70Bil. The stock has returned -3.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a price-book ratio of 4.25.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.