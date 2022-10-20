Barton Investment Management recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

100 FOUR FALLS CORP CENTER WEST CONSHOHOCKEN, PA 19428

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $489.00Mil. The top holdings were NFLX(18.87%), AMZN(16.70%), and SHOP(11.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Barton Investment Management’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Barton Investment Management bought 134,853 shares of NAS:GLBE for a total holding of 173,173. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.47.

On 10/20/2022, Global E Online Ltd traded for a price of $23.81 per share and a market cap of $3.79Bil. The stock has returned -63.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global E Online Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -68.29 and a price-sales ratio of 12.49.

Barton Investment Management reduced their investment in NYSE:AVLR by 41,612 shares. The trade had a 0.6% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $89.61.

On 10/20/2022, Avalara Inc traded for a price of $93.48 per share and a market cap of $8.28Bil. The stock has returned -47.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Avalara Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.76 and a price-sales ratio of 10.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Barton Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:NFLX by 12,768 shares. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $222.12.

On 10/20/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $268.16 per share and a market cap of $119.20Bil. The stock has returned -57.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-book ratio of 5.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Barton Investment Management reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 19,553 shares. The trade had a 0.42% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.4.

On 10/20/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $115.25 per share and a market cap of $1,199.01Bil. The stock has returned -32.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 105.47, a price-book ratio of 9.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.92 and a price-sales ratio of 2.48.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Barton Investment Management bought 30,549 shares of NAS:COUP for a total holding of 251,466. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.51.

On 10/20/2022, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $52.18 per share and a market cap of $4.01Bil. The stock has returned -79.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 12.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.11 and a price-sales ratio of 4.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.