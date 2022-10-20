GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

555 CROTON ROAD KING OF PRUSSIA, PA 19406

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 231 stocks valued at a total of $754.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.89%), SPLG(5.73%), and VXUS(4.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GIRARD PARTNERS LTD.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. reduced their investment in NYSE:GPN by 47,331 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $123.34.

On 10/20/2022, Global Payments Inc traded for a price of $112.78 per share and a market cap of $31.70Bil. The stock has returned -29.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Global Payments Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 635.33, a price-book ratio of 1.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 58.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.58 and a price-sales ratio of 3.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. bought 110,379 shares of NAS:VXUS for a total holding of 792,950. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.92.

On 10/20/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $46.24 per share and a market cap of $43.24Bil. The stock has returned -27.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a price-book ratio of 1.55.

During the quarter, GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. bought 50,631 shares of ARCA:XLE for a total holding of 274,285. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.94.

On 10/20/2022, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $84.49 per share and a market cap of $40.11Bil. The stock has returned 51.01% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a price-book ratio of 2.15.

The guru established a new position worth 12,483 shares in NYSE:ACN, giving the stock a 0.43% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $288.99 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Accenture PLC traded for a price of $261.78 per share and a market cap of $167.77Bil. The stock has returned -23.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accenture PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 24.86, a price-book ratio of 7.60, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.10 and a price-sales ratio of 2.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, GIRARD PARTNERS LTD. bought 65,478 shares of ARCA:SPLG for a total holding of 1,027,373. The trade had a 0.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.53.

On 10/20/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $42.97 per share and a market cap of $13.40Bil. The stock has returned -17.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a price-book ratio of 3.34.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.