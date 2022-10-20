First Heartland Consultants, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 342 stocks valued at a total of $1.13Bil. The top holdings were CAT(45.44%), CRRFY(3.59%), and TAXF(2.26%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were First Heartland Consultants, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:DNOV by 712,286 shares. The trade had a 3.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.86.

On 10/20/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November traded for a price of $32.8528 per share and a market cap of $400.80Mil. The stock has returned -6.19% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - November has a price-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a price-book ratio of 3.75.

The guru established a new position worth 532,532 shares in BATS:XSEP, giving the stock a 1.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.71 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September traded for a price of $29.605 per share and a market cap of $79.93Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - September has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a price-book ratio of 3.76.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:FVD by 183,401 shares. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $39.38.

On 10/20/2022, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund traded for a price of $36.14 per share and a market cap of $11.15Bil. The stock has returned -10.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a price-book ratio of 2.57.

First Heartland Consultants, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IYE by 148,097 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.58.

On 10/20/2022, iShares U.S. Energy ETF traded for a price of $45.35 per share and a market cap of $2.24Bil. The stock has returned 48.30% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a price-book ratio of 2.23.

The guru sold out of their 65,490-share investment in ARCA:RZV. Previously, the stock had a 0.91% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $85.81 during the quarter.

On 10/20/2022, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF traded for a price of $82.0477 per share and a market cap of $240.40Mil. The stock has returned -15.34% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a price-book ratio of 0.92.

