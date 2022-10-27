Enjoy a 7-Day Free Trial Thru Oct 27, 2022!

Sensient Declares Dividend

The Board of Directors of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE: SXT) has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.41 per share. The cash dividend will be paid on December 1, 2022, to shareholders of record on November 7, 2022.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients. Sensient uses advanced technologies and robust global supply chain capabilities to develop specialized solutions for food and beverages, as well as products that serve the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmetic, and personal care industries. Sensient’s customers range in size from small entrepreneurial businesses to major international manufacturers representing some of the world’s best-known brands. Sensient is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Category: Dividends

