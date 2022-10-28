HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2022 / Via Renewables, Inc. ("Via Renewables" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:VIA)(NASDAQ:VIASP), an independent retail energy services company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend for the third quarter of 2022 in the amount of $0.18125 per share on its Class A Common Stock. This amount represents an annualized dividend of $0.725 per share. The third quarter dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022 to holders of record of Via Renewables' Class A Common Stock on December 1, 2022.

Additionally, in accordance with the terms of the 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock ("Series A Preferred Stock") of the Company, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.666071 per share on the Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023 to holders of record of Via Renewables' Series A Preferred Stock on January 1, 2023. The floating rate period for the Series A Preferred Stock began on April 15, 2022.

About Via Renewables, Inc.

Via Renewables, Inc. is an independent retail energy services company founded in 1999 that provides residential and commercial customers in competitive markets across the United States with an alternative choice for their natural gas and electricity under our well-established and well-regarded brands, including Spark Energy, Major Energy, Provider Power, and Verde Energy. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Via Renewables currently operates in 19 states and serves 102 utility territories. Via Renewables offers its customers a variety of product and service choices, including stable and predictable energy costs and green product alternatives.

We use our website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should note that new materials, including press releases, updated investor presentations, and financial and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are posted on the Via Renewables Investor Relations website at ViaRenewables.com. Investors are urged to monitor our website regularly for information and updates about the Company.

Contact: Via Renewables, Inc.

Investors:

Stephen Rabalais, 832-200-3727

Media:

Kira Jordan, 832-255-7302

SOURCE: Via Renewables, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/721488/Via-Renewables-Inc-Announces-Dividend-on-Common-and-Preferred-Stock





» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership