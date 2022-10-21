NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the third quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-09-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 368 stocks valued at a total of $727.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(3.47%), IVV(2.43%), and MSFT(2.36%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC bought 7,687 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 49,130. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $397.41.

On 10/21/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $366.95 per share and a market cap of $276.39Bil. The stock has returned -18.02% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a price-book ratio of 3.38.

NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:VUSB by 44,575 shares. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.

On 10/21/2022, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF traded for a price of $48.8 per share and a market cap of $2.86Bil. The stock has returned -1.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in BATS:ICSH by 40,950 shares. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.86.

On 10/21/2022, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $49.91 per share and a market cap of $6.98Bil. The stock has returned -0.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a price-book ratio of 0.95.

NAPLES GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:MMM by 12,775 shares. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.19.

On 10/21/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $113.11 per share and a market cap of $62.62Bil. The stock has returned -34.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 22,074 shares in NYSE:BWXT, giving the stock a 0.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $53.99 during the quarter.

On 10/21/2022, BWX Technologies Inc traded for a price of $54.27 per share and a market cap of $4.95Bil. The stock has returned -4.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BWX Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-book ratio of 7.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

